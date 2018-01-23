 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Demystifying The Courts, One Podcast At A Time

Florida Supreme Court Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Florida court system has led the way in transparency since the 1970s. That’s when the state’s supreme court was the first to allow cameras in the courtroom and in the 1990s became the first state high court to stream oral arguments.

Florida courts remain on the forefront of transparency in the age of social media. Now, the courts are entering into a new arena – podcasting.

Craig Waters, Director of the Florida Supreme Court’s public information office and Judge Nina Ashenafi Richardson from Florida’s 2nd judicial court join the program to talk about the court’s efforts to further transparency across the state.


