 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Intersection: Democratic Candidates For Agriculture Commission Explain Why They’re Running

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Photo: Erik Hersman, Flickr.

Photo: Erik Hersman, Flickr.

Trade and agricultural products, water quality and concealed weapon permits are just some of the issues in the race to be Florida’s next Agriculture Commissioner.

The three Democratic candidates competing for their party’s nomination to be the Commissioner of Agriculture are Ft. Lauderdale lobbyist Nikki Fried, South Florida Audubon Society President Roy David Walker of Broward County and Homestead Mayor Jeff Porter.

The three candidates in the Democratic primary sat down with WLRN’s Tom Hudson and the editorial page editors of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post, to explain why they’re running.

This conversation was produced by WLRN Public Media and Florida Public Radio.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP