Intersection: Democratic Black Caucus Of Florida President Henry Crespo Sr.

by (WMFE)
Henry Crespo Sr. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Next week the Florida Democratic Party elects a new chair. Candidates include Stephen Bittel from Miami-Dade, Dwight Bullard from Gadsen County, Leah Carius from Osceola County, Alan Clendenin from Bradford County and Lisa King from Duval. 

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida wants to make sure whoever’s elected has their interests at heart, and they’ll be talking to candidates in Orlando today. The president of the DBCF, Henry Crespo Sr, joins us to talk about the issues of concern to the caucus, and the future of the party in Florida.


