 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Death Penalty In Court, The Future Of Cruise Ships, & Space Exploration News

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

The tug-of-war over the death penalty will land in the Florida Supreme Court Wednesday. When the Orange and Osceola County State Attorney Araymis Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty, Gov. Rick Scott took her death penalty cases away. Now she wants them back.

So what’s at stake?Ad what about the political fallout after the legislature moved to cut more than a million dollars in funding and staff from Ayala’s office?

Then, how do you keep a boatload of passengers entertained? We look at how cruise companies are building bigger & better ships and outfitting them with things like skydiving and surfing simulators and what the booming cruise industry means for Florida.

And the red planet’s a long way away, but the reality of a mission to mars is getting closer. A look at how NASA and commercial space companies are developing the rockets and other technology to get humans to mars and sustain a colony there.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP