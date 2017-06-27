Intersection: Death Penalty In Court, The Future Of Cruise Ships, & Space Exploration News

The tug-of-war over the death penalty will land in the Florida Supreme Court Wednesday. When the Orange and Osceola County State Attorney Araymis Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty, Gov. Rick Scott took her death penalty cases away. Now she wants them back.

So what’s at stake?Ad what about the political fallout after the legislature moved to cut more than a million dollars in funding and staff from Ayala’s office?

Then, how do you keep a boatload of passengers entertained? We look at how cruise companies are building bigger & better ships and outfitting them with things like skydiving and surfing simulators and what the booming cruise industry means for Florida.

And the red planet’s a long way away, but the reality of a mission to mars is getting closer. A look at how NASA and commercial space companies are developing the rockets and other technology to get humans to mars and sustain a colony there.