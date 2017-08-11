Intersection: Day Care Oversight, Eclipse Viewing and Classical Musicians

DCF has shut down Little Miracles Academy, the Orlando day care where 3 year old Myles Hill was found dead in a van. At a press conference, the day care’s co-owner offered a tearful apology and asked for forgiveness, but Myles Hill’s family say they want answers.

How could a three year old be left in a hot van all day? What kind of oversight is there for child care centers in Florida? And is enough being done to keep kids safe?

Then, astronomers and amateur stargazers are getting ready for the solar eclipse next week. Planetarium coordinator Michael McConville says for some of the coolest images of the eclipse you may just want to look down, not up.

And we talk bananas, basketball and playing very old, very expensive instruments with musicians Steven Lin and Francisco Vila Haas.