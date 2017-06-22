Intersection: Daniel Webster On Healthcare; Eatonville Community Garden; Fighting Poverty

In the wake of tumultuous town halls as lawmakers prepare to dismantle the Affordable Care Act- the US House of Representatives has passed its version of a new plan for health care.

Now it’s up to the Senate to pass its version of the American Health Care Act.

On this episode of Intersection we hear from Congressman Daniel Webster from Florida’s 11th district about healthcare, and the mood on Capitol Hill where lawmakers are still rattled by last week’s shooting at a baseball practice.

Eatonville’s community garden is flourishing. The challenge for the gardeners in this historic black town is finding the funding to keep it going- and keep supplying the community with organic veges.

We tour the plot where master gardener Ruford Shepherd grows okra, corn, squash and more..

And United Against Poverty in Orlando offers a grocery program for people struggling to pay the bills. Executive Director Eric Gray explains how the program works and who it serves.