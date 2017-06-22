 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Daniel Webster On Healthcare; Eatonville Community Garden; Fighting Poverty

by (WMFE)

In the wake of tumultuous town halls as lawmakers prepare to dismantle the Affordable Care Act- the US House of Representatives has passed its version of a new plan for health care.

Now it’s up to the Senate to pass its version of the American Health Care Act.

On this episode of Intersection we hear from Congressman Daniel Webster from Florida’s 11th district about healthcare, and the mood on Capitol Hill where lawmakers are still rattled by last week’s shooting at a baseball practice.

Eatonville’s community garden is flourishing. The challenge for the gardeners in this historic black town is finding the funding to keep it going- and keep supplying the community with organic veges.

We tour the plot where master gardener Ruford Shepherd grows okra, corn, squash and more..

And United Against Poverty in Orlando offers a grocery program for people struggling to pay the bills. Executive Director Eric Gray explains how the program works and who it serves.


