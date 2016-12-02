 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intesection Podcast


Intersection: Cuba, Simulation and Songwriter ‘Nature’

by (WMFE)
Fidel Castro’s death set off mourning in Cuba and celebration and calls for democracy from Miami’s Cuban population. Castro had been out of the spotlight for a decade, handing the reigns over to his brother Raul. So what does a post-Castro Cuba mean for those who fled the regime and made a home in Florida? And with a new Republican administration taking over January 20th, what of America’s detente with Cuba and the Sunshine State’s relationship to the Island?

We’re joined by Orlando business and government consultant Bertica Cabrera Morris who was born in Havana, and Steven Vigil, who was born in the US and first set foot in Cuba in 2013 for the reunion of a family split asunder by the revolution.

Then, the military simulation industry has big presence in Orlando and it’s banking on President Elect Trump funneling more money this way once he takes office. We visit the floor of ITSEC- a tradeshow for military simulation, and peek into the future of this industry in Central Florida.

And- a musician who goes by the stage name Nature, performs and talks about the tricky art of lyric writing.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

