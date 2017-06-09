Intersection: Responding To Crime & Terror; Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum; Violectric

After a workplace shooting in Orlando that left five people and the shooter dead, the Orange County Sheriff ruled out terrorism and called on the community to help prevent further fatal shootings.

On today’s program we’ll talk about crime, terrorism and the public’s role in prevention. What are the differences in how law enforcement, the community, and the media respond to violent crimes that are classified as terrorism- and crimes that aren’t?

Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum launched his campaign for governor back in March. At 37 he’s a rising star in the Democratic party, and if elected- he’d be the state’s first African American Governor. We’ll hear from Gillum about what sets him apart from his rivals.

And Violectric play classical stringed instruments- with a twist. They play classic rock riffs like Kashmir by Led Zeppelin. Violectric join us in studio to perform some songs, and chat with 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about putting the classical into classic rock.