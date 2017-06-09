 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Responding To Crime & Terror; Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum; Violectric

After a workplace shooting in Orlando that left five people and the shooter dead, the Orange County Sheriff ruled out terrorism and called on the community to help prevent further fatal shootings.

On today’s program we’ll talk about crime, terrorism and the public’s role in prevention. What are the differences in how law enforcement, the community, and the media respond to violent crimes that are classified as terrorism- and crimes that aren’t?

Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum launched his campaign for governor back in March. At 37 he’s a rising star in the Democratic party, and if elected- he’d be the state’s first African American Governor. We’ll hear from Gillum about what sets him apart from his rivals.

And Violectric play classical stringed instruments- with a twist. They play classic rock riffs like Kashmir by Led Zeppelin. Violectric join us in studio to perform some songs, and chat with 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about putting the classical into classic rock.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

