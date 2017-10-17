 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Creative City Project

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Image: Creative City Project

Cole NeSmith started the Creative City Project in 2012. This year the Creative City’s Immerse event features 1000 artists and performers in downtown Orlando.  

NeSmith has big plans for the future of the Creative City project- he wants it to change the way people perceive Central Florida. 

“This year we’re doing something that I think will be really spectacular,” says NeSmith.

“We’re building a 46 foot tall scaffolding castle that will have multiple levels on it, and we’ll 16 drummers from the Orlando Magic Rhythm and Blue drum line all over the multiple levels of our scaffolding tower,” he says.

Already, NeSmith is planning shows for the next three years.

“We hope this truly does become a destination event for people,” he says.

“The way we describe it is what Art Basel is the for the visual arts in Miami and South By Southwest has become for music and so many other things in Austin, the Creative City Project and Immerse would become for the city of Orlando.”

This year’s event kicks off on Saturday October 21st, at 5pm.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP