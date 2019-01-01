Intersection: Creating A Space Command

President Trump has ordered the creation of a US space command. Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement last month at the Kennedy Space Center.

A memo from the president authorizes the Defense Department to create a new command to oversee and organize space operation across all branches of the military.

Joining Intersection for a closer look at what the space command’s role will be and how it fits into the administration’s bigger goal of a ‘space force’ are 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne, Orlando Sentinel space and business reporter Chabelli Herrera and University of Central Florida political science professor Roger Handberg.