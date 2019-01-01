 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Creating A Space Command

by (WMFE)
Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the John F. Kennedy Space Center Space Shuttle Processing Facility, Florida, Feb. 21, 2018. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

President Trump has ordered the creation of a US space command. Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement last month at the Kennedy Space Center.

A memo from the president authorizes the Defense Department to create a new command to oversee and organize space operation across all branches of the military.

Joining Intersection for a closer look  at what the space command’s role will be and how it fits into the administration’s bigger goal of a ‘space force’ are 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne, Orlando Sentinel space and business reporter Chabelli Herrera and University of Central Florida political science professor Roger Handberg. 


