Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Covering Irma, Axing Homework & Documenting The Vietnam Warr

by (WMFE)

Two weeks after Hurricane Irma, the clean up continue and some Floridians are still waiting for the power to come back on. As the path of the storm shifted, media organizations scrambled to prepare and to cover the story as Irma churned up the peninsula.

Today on Intersection, we’ll hear from reporters at WGCU in Fort Myers and WJCT in Jacksonville about how they covered the storm.

Then, for parents who struggle to help their kids with homework after a long day at school- how about replacing worksheets with reading? That’s exactly what Marion County Public Schools has done. We’ll talk to the superintendent about doing away with homework.

And, as PBS airs a documentary series about the Vietnam War directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. We’ll listen back to an interview with Novick and Daytona Beach resident Dr. Hal Kushner, who was a prisoner of war and is featured in the documentary.


Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

