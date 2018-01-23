Intersection: Court Podcasts, Prepping For Mars & Everlasting Love

The Florida court system has been on the forefront of transparency including a step it took back in the 1990’s when it became the first state supreme court to stream oral arguments online. Now, the courts are expanding into the world of podcasts.

Today on Intersection we’ll take a look at the court’s efforts to increase transparency across the state. What does greater access to the courts mean for justice for all? And how do judges manage the deluge of information in the age of social media?

Then, what does it take to live on Mars? A recent experiment called HI-SEAS sent six test subjects to a simulated Martian base on Hawaii and kept them there for eight months. We’ll talk to one of those test subjects about what it was like participating in the study…and just what impacts does isolation have on people.

And, what’s the secret to a 62 year marriage? Authors Rachel and Jim Shipley join the program to talk about their news book “The Fundamentals: A Conversation about a Sixty Year Partnership” about what they learned after six decades of marriage and successful business ventures along the way.