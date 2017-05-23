Intersection: Counseling After Pulse, Driverless Cars, E-Sports

After the Pulse nightclub shooting- mental health organizations mobilized to provide counseling. The mental health association of Central Florida brought in extra staff and created a new program with free counseling. Who has that program helped and where will they find the money to continue?

Today on Intersection, we talk to the Orlando United counseling service, and Hispanic Family Counseling about the help they’re providing after Pulse, and the ongoing need that could last for years.

Central Florida is a designated testing area for driverless cars. But how soon can you expect a driverless car to take the kids to school by itself, or a car that will let you catch up on emails while you commute to work? Find out what’s around the corner for automotive autonomy.

And the Call of Duty World Championships heads to Orlando. We’ll take a look E Sports: who’s playing, who’s watching, and what this industry’s worth.