 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Construction Workers Shortage, Stopping School Bullying & Hiking In Central Florida

by (WMFE)

The construction industry was facing a workers shortage before the 2017 hurricane season. Now it’s even worse. A recent survey found 70 percent of companies struggled to hire workers … even though they’ve raised salaries and thrown in benefits. This is a huge problem in Florida and central Florida with the building industry booming.

A look at why it’s so hard to find an electrician, roofer and plumber when there’s money to be made doing these jobs. And we examine how the education system and approach immigration are playing a major role in the construction worker shortage.

Then, the video of middle school student Keatan Jones plea to bullies to stop pushing him around went viral putting bullies back into the national conversation. We’ll talk with a Stetson University professor who as a principal and superintendent took a community approach to change the hearts and minds of students caught in the cycle of bullying.

And, grab a your hiking shoes, as we hit the trail at the Little Big Econ state forest. Winter is the perfect time in Florida to get out, and there are so many trails in less than an hour’s drive.


Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE's weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast.

