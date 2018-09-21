 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Intersection: Constitutional Amendments

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A dozen constitutional amendments, ranging from the restoration of felons’ voting rights to a ban on greyhound racing,  are on the ballot this November.

Voting yes on some of these amendments would trigger change in more than one area of Florida’s constitution. 

So what are the driving forces behind issues like ensuring constitutional officers remain elected positions, efforts to limit the state’s ability to usher in new taxes, and the rules around gambling in Florida? 

Joining the conversation are Republican political analyst Chris Carmody, and Democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP