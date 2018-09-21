Intersection: Constitutional Amendments

A dozen constitutional amendments, ranging from the restoration of felons’ voting rights to a ban on greyhound racing, are on the ballot this November.

Voting yes on some of these amendments would trigger change in more than one area of Florida’s constitution.

So what are the driving forces behind issues like ensuring constitutional officers remain elected positions, efforts to limit the state’s ability to usher in new taxes, and the rules around gambling in Florida?

Joining the conversation are Republican political analyst Chris Carmody, and Democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor.