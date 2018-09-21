Intersection: Constitutional Amendments; Global Peace Film Fest; Maple Sparrow

A dozen constitutional amendments- ranging from the restoration of felons’ voting rights to a ban on greyhound racing- are on the ballot this November. Voting yes on some of these amendments would trigger change in more than one area of Florida’s constitution.

Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody join Intersection for a closer look at what’s behind these amendments and what they mean for Florida.

The Global Peace film festival continues this weekend. We’ll hear from director Nina Streich about inspiring peace through film, what peace really means, and tales from her former life as New York City film commissioner.

And- guitarist Amy Robbins fronts the band Maple Sparrow. Robbins teams up with banjo and fiddle player Gailanne Amundsen for a performance.