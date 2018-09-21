 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Constitutional Amendments; Global Peace Film Fest; Maple Sparrow

by (WMFE)

A dozen constitutional amendments- ranging from the restoration of felons’ voting rights to a ban on greyhound racing-  are on the ballot this November. Voting yes on some of these amendments would trigger change in more than one area of Florida’s constitution.

Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody join Intersection for a closer look at what’s behind these amendments and what they mean for Florida.

The Global Peace film festival continues this weekend. We’ll hear from director Nina Streich about inspiring peace through film, what peace really means, and tales from her former life as New York City film commissioner.

And- guitarist Amy Robbins fronts the band Maple Sparrow. Robbins teams up with banjo and fiddle player Gailanne Amundsen for a performance.  


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

