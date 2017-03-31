 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Constitution Review, The Everyday Astronaut & Musician Tanner Jones

Are you happy with Florida’s constitution? Or do you want some changes made?

Every 20 years a 37-person panel is appointed to review Florida’s constitution and recommend changes. A new constitution review commission was picked- and kicked off an 18 month review with a meeting in Orlando this week. Ahead on Intersection we’ll talk about how the commission could help shape the future of the state.

Then, the Everyday Astronaut makes self portraits wearing a bright orange- flight suit, mixing the magic of space with mundane daily routines.

Intersection’s Brendan Byrne hangs out with photographer Tim Dodd as he suits up and shoots a photograph at Kennedy Space Center’s Rocket Garden.

And Tanner Jones has been touring the US with his band You Blew It. Jones joins us to perform an acoustic set, and talk about where he gets ideas for songs, like premier league football.


