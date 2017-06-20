 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Congressman Daniel Webster On Healthcare Overhaul

by (WMFE)
US Rep. Daniel Webster. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The US House of Representatives has passed its version of the American Health Care Act. Now the Senate has to come up with its version of the act- which would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

A group of Republican Senators have been working on the bill behind closed doors- drawing criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Republican US Rep. Daniel Webster, who represents who represents Florida’s 11th congressional district, says it’s not how he would like to see the bill get passed. 

Webster talks to Intersection about healthcare, and the mood on Capitol Hill where lawmakers are rattled by last week’s shooting at a baseball practise.

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

