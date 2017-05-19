Intersection: Confederate Statutes, Tallahassee Transparency & The Swamp Sistas

On the shore of Lake Eola in Orlando there’s a statue of Johnny Reb. It commemorates the soldiers who fought on the confederate side during the civil war. Now, like other civil war monuments around the south, there are plans to move it. But not everyone agrees, like protesters who showed up at City Hall on Monday. Is the statue, as mayor Buddy Dyer says, a monument to the soldiers who died, a relic of history, or is it a symbol of white supremacy?

Then, first amendment foundation president Barbara Peterson says Governor Rick Scott should veto the budget because of how it was crafted. In secret. Just how much sunshine beams down on the capitol in Tallahassee, and is it enough?

And Beth McKee and Renee Arozqueta serenade us ahead of their concert at the Swamp Sistas La La at Orlando Fringe.