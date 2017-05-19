 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Confederate Monuments

Kim Portious, right, calls for the statue's removal surrounded by those who want it to stay./Photo: Catherine Welch, WMFE

On the shore of Lake Eola in Orlando there’s a statue of “Johnny Reb”. It commemorates the soldiers who fought on the confederate side during the Civil War. Now, like other Confederate monuments around the south, there are plans to move it.  But not everyone agrees, like protesters who showed up at City Hall on Monday. Is the statue, as Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer says, a monument to the soldiers who died, a relic of history, or is it a symbol of white supremacy?

University of Florida history professor Ibram X Kendi and University of Central Florida associate history professor Robert Cassanello join Intersection to discuss the meaning of Confederate monuments. 

 


