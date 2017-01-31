Intersection: Commercial Space Race Heats Up Space Coast Economy
SpaceX is getting ready to launch a rocket from Florida in February. It’ll be the company’s first launch from the space coast since an explosion on the pad last year. Meanwhile Boeing just demonstrated a brand new- bright blue- space suit.
All signs that the commercial space race is heating up Florida’s economy. Industry experts are also watching to see what shape NASA takes under a new administration. Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham says NASA could be setting its sights back on the moon, and he joins us to explain what that means for the Sunshine State.
