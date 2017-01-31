 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Commercial Space Race Heats Up Space Coast Economy

The SLS, Orion atop, lifting off in this artist's concept. What happens to this rocket under the new administration? Photo: NASA

SpaceX is getting ready to launch a rocket from Florida in February. It’ll be the company’s first launch from the space coast since an explosion on the pad last year. Meanwhile Boeing just demonstrated a brand new- bright blue-  space suit.

All signs that the commercial space race is heating up Florida’s economy. Industry experts are also watching to see what shape NASA takes under a new administration. Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham says NASA could be setting its sights back on the moon, and he joins us to explain what that means for the Sunshine State.


