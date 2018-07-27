Intersection: Combating Domestic Violence; Summer At The ER; Zoya Zafar

Responding to a domestic violence call is the most dangerous call a law enforcement officer can get. This was highlighted by an incident last month in Orlando that ended with the death of four children and the perpetrator, and left a police officer critically injured.

On this episode of Intersection, 90.7’s Brendan Byrne takes a closer look at domestic violence calls and the dangers they pose to law enforcement officers. And we talk to agent Cyndi Young with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office about how her office is training first responders to look out for a critical indicator for domestic violence: strangulation.

It’s summer time at the ER. We revisit a conversation with emergency room physician, Dr. Christopher Hunter, about what keeps staff at the ER busy and why Orlando has such a unique mixture of patients.

And singer songwriter Zoya Zafar may be fairly new on the Orlando music scene, but she’s garnering critical praise. An encore performance from Zafar on Intersection.