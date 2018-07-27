 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Combating Domestic Violence; Summer At The ER; Zoya Zafar

by (WMFE)

Responding to a domestic violence call is the most dangerous call a law enforcement officer can get. This was highlighted by an incident last month in Orlando that ended with the death of four children and the perpetrator, and left a police officer critically injured.

On this episode of Intersection, 90.7’s Brendan Byrne takes a closer look at domestic violence calls and the dangers they pose to law enforcement officers. And we talk to agent Cyndi Young with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office about how her office is training first responders to look out for a critical indicator for domestic violence: strangulation. 

It’s summer time at the ER. We revisit a conversation with emergency room physician, Dr. Christopher Hunter, about what keeps staff at the ER busy and why Orlando has such a unique mixture of patients.

And singer songwriter Zoya Zafar may be fairly new on the Orlando music scene, but she’s garnering critical praise. An encore performance from Zafar on Intersection. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

