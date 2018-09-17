 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Climate Change & Hurricanes; Pluto & Planethood; Jordan Foley

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

With Hurricane Florence making landfall in the Carolinas, and a handful of other storms roiling the Atlantic, Hurricane season is at its peak.

Some coastal communities in Florida are still rebuilding, a year after Hurricane Irma slammed into Florida, and Puerto Rico continues to struggle in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Are these powerful storms, like Irma, Maria and Florence, a sign of things to come as the oceans warm? What does it mean for Florida and other coastal states? South Miami Mayor and FIU professor of biological sciences Philip Stoddard, UCF Professor of Environmental Science and Public Administration Chris Emrich and Journalist Cynthia Barnett, who’s currently Environmental Fellow at UF’s Bob Graham Center for Public Service, join the conversation. 

Then- Pluto’s identity crisis continues. The debate over whether Pluto is a planet reignites with a new research paper. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne talks with the study’s co-author Phil Metzger for more.

And singer songwriter Jordan Foley finds inspiration for his country infused Americana ballads in some unexpected places- like a movie spoiler. Foley joins us for a performance and conversation ahead on Intersection. First the news.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP