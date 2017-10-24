 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Citrus Industry After Irma, Schools Without Rules & Courting Amazon

by (WMFE)

Florida’s citrus farmers saw their crops devastated by hurricane Irma.

They’re asking the federal government to help but it’s unclear what kind of aid citrus farmers will get. And for an industry already struggling with the effects of citrus greening, could this disastrous season spell the end?

Plus, how much scholarship money goes to private schools? It’s a lot of money… but there isn’t a lot of oversight. We talk to reporters from the Orlando Sentinel who spent months following the scholarship money going to private schools in Central Florida.

And as Amazon mulls a second headquarters prompting a scramble from local governments across the country to attract the retail giant to their city or county, we hear from reporters at the Orlando Business Journal about the Amazon effect in Central Florida.


