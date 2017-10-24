Intersection: Citrus Industry After Irma, Schools Without Rules & Courting Amazon

Florida’s citrus farmers saw their crops devastated by hurricane Irma.

They’re asking the federal government to help but it’s unclear what kind of aid citrus farmers will get. And for an industry already struggling with the effects of citrus greening, could this disastrous season spell the end?

Plus, how much scholarship money goes to private schools? It’s a lot of money… but there isn’t a lot of oversight. We talk to reporters from the Orlando Sentinel who spent months following the scholarship money going to private schools in Central Florida.

And as Amazon mulls a second headquarters prompting a scramble from local governments across the country to attract the retail giant to their city or county, we hear from reporters at the Orlando Business Journal about the Amazon effect in Central Florida.