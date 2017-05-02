 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Cinderella Story Retells A Classic

by (WMFE)
Image courtesy of Orlando Ballet

A Cinderella Story is a retelling of the classic fairytale: a 1950s themed ballet with big band music.  The Orlando Ballet performs A Cinderella Story for three nights beginning this Friday. It’s the final show of the season.

For more we’re joined by the Ballet’s Artistic Director Robert Hill and Joshua Vickery, founder and executive director of Central Florida Community Arts, whose big band musicians are providing the live accompaniment for the ballet.

 


