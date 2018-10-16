Intersection: Chris King; Mike Miller; Stephanie Murphy

As Northwest Florida digs out of the devastation from Hurricane Michael, political candidates are balancing campaigning with coordinating the recovery effort. Democrat Andrew Gillum’s running mate Chris King joins Intersection to talk about their priorities.

While King and Gillum are running to be the first Democrats in the Governor’s mansion in two decades, Republican Mike Miller wants to flip Florida’s 7th congressional district blue to red. And he says he’ll be taking lessons learned from the state capitol to Washington.

And we hear from incumbent congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, campaigning to hold on to her seat in district 7.