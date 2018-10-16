 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Chris King; Mike Miller; Stephanie Murphy

by (WMFE)

As Northwest Florida digs out of the devastation from Hurricane Michael, political candidates are balancing campaigning with coordinating the recovery effort. Democrat Andrew Gillum’s running mate Chris King joins Intersection to talk about their priorities.

While King and Gillum are running to be the first Democrats in the Governor’s mansion in two decades, Republican Mike Miller wants to flip Florida’s 7th congressional district blue to red. And he says he’ll be taking lessons learned from the state capitol to Washington.

And we hear from incumbent congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, campaigning to hold on to her seat in district 7.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

