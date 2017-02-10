Intersection: Childcare Challenges, Tech In The Library, and UCF’s Gospel Choir

Early education is important, but many low income families in Florida can’t afford to pay for early education for their kids, and there’s a long waiting list for subsidized programs.

According to one recent study the average cost of childcare is more than $8,500 a year. That’s more than in-state tuition and fees for a year at FSU. On today’s program, we’re asking what can be done to bring down the cost of childcare.

Then, a visit to the Orange County Library’s tech hub- where you can record a song, fly a simulator and build something with a 3D printer. As the Melrose Center gets ready for their creative expo tomorrow- we tour the state of the art studios and talk about the library’s tech revolution.

And, the University of Central Florida’s Gospel and Cultural Choir’s been singing since the 70s. We sit in on a practice and hear them perform.