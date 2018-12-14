 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Checking Up On The Affordable Care Act

by (WMFE)
Healthcare is top issue for Florida voters.

Republicans have controlled the legislative and executive branches of the Federal government for nearly two years. The mid-term election gave control of the house to the Democrats, but one goal the Republicans have had is to repeal the affordable care act.

So what kind of shape is the affordable care act in right now? Funding’s been cut for navigators to help people get insurance, so what does that mean for people signing up? And what kind of coverage can they get from the plans on offer? 

90.7’s Brendan Byrne joins WUSF’s Julio Ochoa, the editor of Health News Florida, Cynthia Cox with the Kaiser Family Foundation and Anne Packham, a healthcare navigator in Orlando to wade through some of the complexity of the Affordable Care Act as the open enrollment period comes to an end. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

