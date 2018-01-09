 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Checking In With Orlando’s The Center

The Center's new sign. Courtesy GLBT Community Center of Central Florida Facebook page.

The second holiday season has come and gone for the families who lost loved ones, and survivors, of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Many of them have reached out, and are still reaching out, to The Center for help. The Center has a new executive director in George Wallace. But the former executive director Terry DeCarlo is still there.

We talk with the two men about how Orlando’s LGBTQ community is doing post-Pulse, and what’s on their to-do list for 2018.


