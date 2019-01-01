Intersection: Charter Schools And Teachers’ Unions

Teachers’ unions have traditionally opposed charter schools, but after a US supreme court ruling in 2018 that’s expected to have an impact on union membership and revenue, in some states, unions are rethinking their relationship to charter schools.

Arianna Prothero wrote about this for Education Week in a piece called The Teachers Unions Have A Charter School Dilemma, following the nation’s first charter school teacher strike in Chicago.

Prothero covers charter schools and public and private school choice for Education Week and she’s the author of the blog Charters & Choice.

She joins Intersection for a conversation about the way forward for unions and charter schools.

