 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Charter School Fight, Satellite Factory In Brevard & Florida Surf Film Festival

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Florida’s education bill, which steered more money towards charter schools, was controversial with public school advocates, teachers and superintendents. Now school districts are taking legal action to try and get the law turned around. Why are school districts lining up against this education law, and what does the lawsuit mean for public school students and teachers in your district?

Then, heavy hitters in the private space industry like Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin are making big investments on the space coast. And it’s not the only company setting up shop in Florida. We’ll hear from satellite manufacturer One Web about why the space coast is the place to be for commercial space exploration companies.

And, sun, surf and snow? We hit the beach with the fifth Florida Surf Film Festival and talk to film-maker Ben Weiland about his movie ‘Under an Arctic Sky,’ chasing waves in some of the coldest waters on the planet.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP