 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Central Florida Athletes Compete In National Veterans Wheelchair Games

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)
Play Audio

Athletes competing in the 2009 National Veterans Wheelchair Games. Photo: Staff Sgt Anthony Ennamorato, US Air Force

Hundreds of athletes compete in Cincinnati this week at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, including some from Central Florida.

Steve Kirk, president of the Central Florida chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America, and John DeMauro, the group’s executive director spoke with 90.7’s Catherine Welch about the role of sports in improving the lives of the organization’s members.

DeMauro said the National Veterans Wheelchair games is one of the biggest wheelchair events in the country. The event includes Olympic style competitions from archery, to power-lifting.

“We have a member in our organization, he’s a Vietnam veteran, he’s 72 years old, and he can power-lift 235 pounds. He’s a double amputee, and paralyzed,” DeMauro said.

Kirk said the organization uses sports as a way to get people out, and help them socialize.

“This way they get out and they can see more people and get a better idea on how to get through life and handle the challenges that comes their way,” he said.

Orlando will be hosting 2018’s National Veterans Wheelchair Games at the Orange County Convention Center.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP