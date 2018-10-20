Intersection: Central Florida Helps With Panhandle Hurricane Relief; Tammye & Myles Hicks; Music Of The Ozarks

With houses flattened in Mexico Beach from the storm surge and 155 mile an hour winds of Hurricane Michael, and cellphone towers, power lines and roads destroyed, recovery and rebuilding will be a long slow process.

Search and rescue teams completed their work this week, but first responders from across the state remain in the panhandle.

On this episode of Intersection a conversation about how Central Florida is helping with the recovery effort after the most powerful hurricane on record to hit the Panhandle. We’re joined by Michael Wajda of Orange County Fire Rescue, Greg Higgerson of Second Harvest, Kate Jay of Verizon and Rebecca DeLorenzo with the American Red Cross.

The Reformation Project is a grassroots organization that promotes inclusion of LGBTQ people by reforming church teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity. The organization is in Orlando this weekend for its national conference, and we’ll hear from mother and son Tammye Hicks and Myles Hicks about their journey of faith and acceptance after his coming out.

And we revisit a conversation and performance from three musicians inspired by the Ozark sound. Chris Blevins, Patty Kenoly and Caleb McGee perform original songs and talk to 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about their songs.