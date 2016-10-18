 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Central Florida Congressional Races; Future Of Public Radio; Chef Art Smith

Just three weeks to go until election day. So what effect does Donald Trump have on GOP candidates down the ticket, including here in Central Florida?

Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel take a closer look at congressional races and state house races in Central Florida as the clock ticks down to November 8th.

Millennials and gen-xers are ditching their radios in favor of on demand audio- podcasts in particular. So where does that leave your local public radio station?

Adam Ragusea, who hosts a podcast all about public radio, joins us for a discussion about where public radio’s heading.

And- Art Smith was Oprah’s personal chef. He says food can help lift communities up, and bring divided people back together. A conversation with Art Smith about fried chicken and politics.


