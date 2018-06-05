 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Cash Bail; JFK Flying Lessons; Morgan On Medical Marijuana

This month the Orange and Osceola County state attorney’s office began recommending non-monetary release for non-violent offenses.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala says the overhaul will end the so-called ‘poverty penalty’ that discriminates against those who don’t have the resources to pay. The move follows similar policy changes in other jurisdictions across the country.

On this episode of Intersection, a conversation with State Attorney Aramis Ayala about the push for bail reform.

74 years ago John F, Kennedy took his first solo flight on a seaplane out of Miami. Historians had heard rumors of JFK’s wartime flying lessons, but it took some detective work to confirm the story. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University archivist Kevin Montgomery explains how the mystery was solved.

And Orlando trial attorney John Morgan is calling on Florida Governor Rick Scott to drop his appeal of a court ruling that clears the way for smokable medical marijuana. Morgan tells Intersection he’s prepared to take more legal action on medical marijuana.


