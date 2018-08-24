 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Carl Maultsby & Gale Jones Murphy Talk Sacred & Secular Music

by (WMFE)
Carl MaultsBy and Gale Jones Murphy. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A new African American ecumenical hymnal includes hymns by Central Florida musicians Carl Maultsby and Gale Jones Murphy.

Both Maultsby and Jones Murphy grew up surrounded by church music and their families recognized their talent for music early.

They join Intersection to talk about the hymnal, One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism, and about their careers writing and performing sacred- and secular- music


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

