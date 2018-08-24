Intersection: Carl Maultsby & Gale Jones Murphy Talk Sacred & Secular Music
A new African American ecumenical hymnal includes hymns by Central Florida musicians Carl Maultsby and Gale Jones Murphy.
Both Maultsby and Jones Murphy grew up surrounded by church music and their families recognized their talent for music early.
They join Intersection to talk about the hymnal, One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism, and about their careers writing and performing sacred- and secular- music
