Intersection: Caring For Sick & Injured Wildlife

The Florida Wildlife Hospital and Sanctuary in Palm Shores cares for about 5,000 patients a year. The non-profit’s mission is to aid injured, sick and orphaned native Florida wildlife and migratory birds. When they’re all healed up, staff and volunteers return them to the wild.

The hospital takes in bats, flying squirrels, sea birds such as pelicans, possums, raccoons, bobcats and lots of baby song birds, among other animals.

Last December 90.7’s Crystal Chavez payed a visit to the sanctuary and talked to the executive director Tracy Frampton.

This interview first aired on Intersection in December 2017