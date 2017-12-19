 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Caring For Injured Florida Wildlife, One Patient At A Time

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Gonzo is a longtime resident of Florida Wildlife Hospital. He fosters other baby Eastern Screech Owls.

The Florida Wildlife Hospital and Sanctuary in Palm Shores cares for more than 5,000 patients a year. The non-profit’s mission is to aid injured, sick and orphaned native Florida wildlife and migratory birds. When they’re all healed up, staff and volunteers return them to the wild.

The hospital takes in bats, flying squirrels, sea birds such as pelicans, possums, raccoons, bobcats and lots of baby song birds, among other animals.

“We will soon be upon migratory bird season, which means mostly the migratory sea birds, so we’re going to start seeing more of the birds that are coming down from the north and are absolutely exhausted from their trip,” said Executive Director Tracy Frampton.

Hear from Frampton about how they care for central Florida wildlife by clicking on the audio player above.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP