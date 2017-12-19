Intersection: Caring For Injured Florida Wildlife, One Patient At A Time

The Florida Wildlife Hospital and Sanctuary in Palm Shores cares for more than 5,000 patients a year. The non-profit’s mission is to aid injured, sick and orphaned native Florida wildlife and migratory birds. When they’re all healed up, staff and volunteers return them to the wild.

The hospital takes in bats, flying squirrels, sea birds such as pelicans, possums, raccoons, bobcats and lots of baby song birds, among other animals.

“We will soon be upon migratory bird season, which means mostly the migratory sea birds, so we’re going to start seeing more of the birds that are coming down from the north and are absolutely exhausted from their trip,” said Executive Director Tracy Frampton.

