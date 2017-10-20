 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Campus Free Speech, “The Florida Project” & Musician Kaley Honeycutt

by (WMFE)

After being denied an opportunity once to speak at the University of Florida, Richard Spencer came back- prompting a state of emergency.

We’ll hear from a reporter about what happened at the University, where a massive law enforcement presence was deployed and we’ll talk about the importance of free speech and how those limits are being tested on college campuses. Plus, the cost of security the University of Florida estimates for the Spencer event.

Then, “The Florida Project” depicts the life of a six year old and her mother, living in a motel near the theme parks. Co-writer Chris Bergoch joins us to talk about creating a movie that’s garnering rave reviews for its tough yet sympathetic portrayal of life on the edge of poverty in Central Florida.

And, Kaley Honeycutt, who has a solo music project under the name Baby, joins Intersection to perform and talk about her debut album- Sunny Florida.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

