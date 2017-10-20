Intersection: Campus Free Speech, “The Florida Project” & Musician Kaley Honeycutt

After being denied an opportunity once to speak at the University of Florida, Richard Spencer came back- prompting a state of emergency.

We’ll hear from a reporter about what happened at the University, where a massive law enforcement presence was deployed and we’ll talk about the importance of free speech and how those limits are being tested on college campuses. Plus, the cost of security the University of Florida estimates for the Spencer event.

Then, “The Florida Project” depicts the life of a six year old and her mother, living in a motel near the theme parks. Co-writer Chris Bergoch joins us to talk about creating a movie that’s garnering rave reviews for its tough yet sympathetic portrayal of life on the edge of poverty in Central Florida.

And, Kaley Honeycutt, who has a solo music project under the name Baby, joins Intersection to perform and talk about her debut album- Sunny Florida.