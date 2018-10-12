Intersection: Campaigning In Hurricane Season

As Hurricane Michael battered the panhandle Wednesday, candidates running for election in the mid terms suspended their campaigns and rolled into disaster response mode. But even as the eye of the storm came ashore, attack ads were still flying… prompting cries of foul play.

A major hurricane- or any disaster- is a test of leadership. But what impact does a catastrophic storm have on a political campaign? And what about the impact of the storm on voter registration? Joining us to talk about the political legacy of Hurricane Michael, Trimmel Gomes, host of The Rotunda podcast, Osceola County supervisor of elections Mary Jane Arrington and Aubrey Jewett, political science professor at the University of Central Florida.