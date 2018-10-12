 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Campaigning In Hurricane Season

by (WMFE)
A view of the eye of Hurricane Michael taken on Oct. 10, 2018 from the International Space Station currently orbiting Earth. The photo was taken by astronaut Dr. Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor, who began working with NASA as a Flight Surgeon in 2006. In 2009, she was selected as a NASA astronaut. Credit: NASA

As Hurricane Michael battered the panhandle Wednesday, candidates running for election in the mid terms suspended their campaigns and rolled into disaster response mode. But even as the eye of the storm came ashore, attack ads were still flying… prompting cries of foul play.

A major hurricane- or any disaster- is a test of leadership. But what impact does a catastrophic storm have on a political campaign? And what about the impact of the storm on voter registration? Joining us to talk about the political legacy of Hurricane Michael, Trimmel Gomes, host of The Rotunda podcast, Osceola County supervisor of elections Mary Jane Arrington and Aubrey Jewett, political science professor at the University of Central Florida. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

