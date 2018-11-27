Intersection: Burrow Press Helps Raise Florida’s Literary Profile
Burrow Press is one of the only independent, literary presses in Florida. Since 2010, Burrow has cultivated and promoted writers whose work is focused on the Sunshine state. They also sponsor book readings to help promote the work of Florida authors.
For a look at what’s coming up in 2019 with Burrow Press, we caught up with publisher Ryan Rivas.
