 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Burrow Press Helps Raise Florida’s Literary Profile

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Ryan Rivas. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Burrow Press is one of the only independent, literary presses in Florida.  Since 2010, Burrow has cultivated and promoted writers whose work is focused on the Sunshine state. They also sponsor book readings to help promote the work of Florida authors.

For a look at what’s coming up in 2019 with Burrow Press, we caught up with publisher Ryan Rivas.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP