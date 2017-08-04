 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Breakfast & Brunch

by (WMFE)
Hong Kong Style French Toast

PB & J  is a school lunch staple. But how about Peanut Butter and Jelly as ingredients for a gourmet breakfast or brunch?

Orlando Weekly Restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara is the author of Gourmet Breakfasts for the Genius. One of the contributors to the cookbook is food network star Emily Ellyn, and they take these classic ingredients in a whole new direction.

“I saw a lot of these cookbooks that were focused on quick and easy, fast and cheap recipes, and I thought, why not do something completely the opposite of that, focus on recipes that are somewhat complex and challenging and will test the home cook,” says Kara.

Kara prepares Hong Kong style french toast and silk stocking tea, and Ellyn prepares wine jelly snow cones with peanut butter powder. 

And they talk about where to breakfast and brunch in Orlando.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

