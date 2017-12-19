 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Brand New College Opens In Poinciana

Jovan Fernandez-Mestre, the first student who officially registered for classes at the Poinciana Campus, and President Kathleen Plinske. The photo was taken at Poinciana High School in April 2017 when Jovan was surprised with a $500 scholarship.

Valencia College’s new Poinciana campus opened its doors this fall. More than 1,100 students are taking classes there. To check in on how this first school year is going, we hear from Campus President Kathleen Plinske.

“Valencia has had ideas of building a campus in Poinciana for quite some time, for more than a decade; it really became obvious that we needed to accelerate our timeline when we looked at the college-going rates in Osceola County,” said Plinske.

Leaders of the Poinciana campus hope to raise the area’s low college-going rates by providing an affordable higher education option close to home.

She said Valencia does outreach to local high schools to discuss financial aid opportunities and to help with college scholarship essays. Plinske said the college also offers short-term training programs to help people gain skills in demand in central Florida.

 


