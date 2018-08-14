 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Brain Fitness Club

Peggy Bargmann, Nick Pettine and Daniel Loza. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE.

What’s life like for patients who’ve been diagnosed with dementia? Memory loss and a diagnosis of dementia is challenging not just for the patients but also their caregivers.

A Central Florida support group called Brain Fitness Club helps patients keep their brains limber, and improves their quality of life. 

We talk to Peggy Bargmann, the founder and director of Brain Fitness Club, Nick Pettine who retired from a career as a nurse after a dementia diagnosis a few years ago, and his husband and caregiver Daniel Loza. 


