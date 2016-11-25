 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Braille Association, Mobile Dentist & Jared Violin

For more than 50 years volunteers with the Braille Association of Mid Florida produced textbooks– and picture books- for visually impaired kids.

But now the volunteers have to move out of their temporary home at Longwood Elementary School, and until they find a new home the machines they use to make braille textbooks and embossed images … will go into storage.

We talk to the Braille Association president Mariann Witengier about the work they do and their search for a new home.

Then, a dentist who takes a mobile clinic to Central Florida schools to treat kids and teach them not to fear the dentist’s chair. A conversation with Mike Allen from the Orange Blossom Family Health Clinic.

And Jared Burnett does not look like your typical violinist. He’s been described as Fabio-esque. Burnett stops by to perform some songs on his signature electric violin, and talk about his journey from Lakeland to the bright lights of Broadway.


