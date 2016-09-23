 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Bob Graham Talks Water & Environment Challenges

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Former US Senator Bob Graham headlines a rally to highlight the imperiled environment of the Sunshine State this weekend.

Ahead of that rally in Jacksonville, Graham talks about the threats to Florida’s environment, and why he’s not giving up in the fight to protect it.

“Our purpose is to give the public information it needs to make informed judgments relative to the future of natural Florida and then hopefully encourage them to get actively involved in protecting our natural heritage,” said Bob Graham.

Amendment 1, which was passed in 2014, set aside money for land acquisition, but the money hasn’t been spent the way environmentalists wanted.

“Unfortunately, since 2009 there has been a virtual shutdown of acquisitions while the need grows,” said Graham.

“Public opinion is what it will take to change attitudes.”


