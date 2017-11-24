Intersection: Black Friday Shopping; Affordable Housing for Hurricane Evacuees; The Bronx Boys

While online retail giants like Amazon have taken a bite out of the foot traffic at brick and mortar stores in recent years… Black Friday still marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and for shoppers who venture out, it’s an event.

Orlando Sentinel retail and restaurant reporter Kyle Arnold explains how some stores are doing new things to get customers away from their screens and in the doors. Plus- the view from behind the checkout counter. We revisit a conversation that first aired on Intersection in 2015: Hector Cordova and Taylor Durkin share stories of how they prepare for Black Friday. And a look at how small businesses are getting ready for the day after- Small Business Saturday. We check in with Betsy Gardner Eckbert, the president and CEO of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.

After the hurricane, thousands of Puerto Ricans are heading to the mainland, some for good. Non profits and local governments are trying to figure out how best to help house those evacuees who need a roof over their heads. Jeff Hayward from Heart of Florida United Way explains.

And we hear music from Irish duo The Bronx Boys: Dan Lowery and Andrew Murray, who performed on Intersection in September 2016.