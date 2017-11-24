 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Black Friday Shopping; Affordable Housing for Hurricane Evacuees; The Bronx Boys

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

While online retail giants like Amazon have taken a bite out of the foot traffic at brick and mortar stores in recent years… Black Friday still marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and for shoppers who venture out, it’s an event.

Orlando Sentinel retail and restaurant reporter Kyle Arnold explains how some stores are doing new things to get customers away from their screens and in the doors. Plus- the view from behind the checkout counter. We revisit a conversation that first aired on Intersection in 2015: Hector Cordova and Taylor Durkin share stories of how they prepare for Black Friday. And a look at how small businesses are getting ready for the day after- Small Business Saturday. We check in with Betsy Gardner Eckbert, the president and CEO of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.

After the hurricane, thousands of Puerto Ricans are heading to the mainland, some for good. Non profits and local governments are trying to figure out how best to help house those evacuees who need a roof over their heads. Jeff Hayward from Heart of Florida United Way explains.

And we hear music from Irish duo The Bronx Boys: Dan Lowery and Andrew Murray, who performed on Intersection in September 2016. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP