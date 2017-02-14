 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Billy Hattaway Wants To Make Orlando Safer For Pedestrians

Improving pedestrian safety is top of the list for Orlando's new transportation director Billy Hattaway. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE

The City Beautiful is one of the most dangerous places in the US to be a pedestrian. A study by the group Smart Growth America which analyzed data from 2005 to 2014 put Orlando Kissimmee and Sanford  3rd on the list of most dangerous metro areas for pedestrians. Orlando’s new transportation director, Billy Hattaway, wants to make the roads safer for pedestrians.

Hattaway says the city’s transportation department – which includes planning, engineering, parking and the red light camera program- was split up during the recession to save money.

Hattaway, who’s a veteran of the Florida Department of Transportation, says improving safety for cyclists and pedestrians is just one of his goals for Orlando’s reunited transportation department.


Matthew Peddie

