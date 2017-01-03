Intersection: Best Of 2016

On today’s show we’re revisiting some of our favorite interviews from 2016.

In the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting, Pastor Joel Hunter from Northland church in Longwood did some soul searching. We’ll replay part of a conversation where he reflects on his own beliefs and the LGBT members of his own congregation.

Soccer fans in Orlando are counting down to the opening of the new stadium in Parramore. 90.7’s Catherine Welch donned a hard hat and took a guided tour of the construction with the club’s Phil Rawlins.

Then, at the Central Florida Zoo, kids get to see animals up close, but the zoo has another role too. We chat with education director Stephanie Williams about species conservation.

And, when Orlando played host to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games for wounded warriors, we talked to adaptive swimmer Michael Roggio about coming back from a devastating spinal injury and learning to swim again.