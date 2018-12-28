 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Beneath A Ruthless Sun

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Gilbert King. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Gilbert King won a Pulitzer prize for his book Devil in the Grove, which examined the case of four young African American men who were falsely accused of rape in 1949.

King says he hadn’t planned to write another book about Lake County, until a former sheriff’s deputy approached him at a book reading and told him to look into another story involving sheriff Willis V. McCall.

King’s next book, Beneath a Ruthless Sun, A True Story of Race, Violence and Justice Lost and Found chronicles the story of another young man railroaded for a crime he didn’t commit.

Gilbert King joins Intersection for a conversation about the book, and about why the stories of what was happening in Lake County in the 1950’s still resonate today.

This interview first aired on Intersection in May 2018


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP